Justin Moore + Priscilla Block drop acoustic “You, Me And Whiskey”

July 31, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block have released an acoustic version of their duet, “You, Me And Whiskey.”

The stripped-down rendition is primarily acoustic guitar-driven and doesn’t include the anthemic drumbeats and soaring bass lines found in the studio version. 

“You read ‘You, Me, and Whiskey,’ and you think spring break, hookup, whatever, but for me, as a guy who’s been married for 15 years with four beautiful children, it’s about making time for your romantic relationship,” Justin shares of his latest single, which Jessi AlexanderBrock Berryhill and Cole Taylor wrote.

You can find “You, Me And Whiskey” on Justin’s latest album, Stray Dog, which dropped in May. The track is currently #2 and approaching the top of the country charts.

