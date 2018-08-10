Justin Moore is Sporting A New Look When He Comes to the Sandwich Fair September 7th

Justin Moore is sporting a new look these days. He’s followed the popular trend of having a full beard, and while it started out as him just being lazy, it has grown into a long-term change. He tells us: [“We had a little time off, like a week or something, and I just kind of forgot to shave to be honest. And we had, Ella had ball practice and I went to ball practice and my little cousin also helps coach the team and he’s like, ‘Man you need to grow that out, that looks cool.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I feel like I look gross.’ And so he said “No, no. Do it. Do it. Do it” And I go, ‘Alright, I don’t care. We don’t have a whole lotta shows coming up.’ That kind of has backfired on me because my wife absolutely loves it and is threatening me if I shave it. So it’s kinda turned into one of those things where I don’t really like it, I think it looks ridiculous, but it seems like everybody else does. So I guess as long as she likes it and some other folks do, I guess I’ll keep it.” He posted a picture of the new beard on Instagram

Justin Moore is coming to the Sandwich Fair Friday September 7th.