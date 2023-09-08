Justin Moore drops surprise tracks “Selfish Man” and “High On Life”

Justin Moore is treating fans to two surprise songs: “Selfish Man” and “High On Life.”

Both tracks are co-written by Justin and were previously only available on the Target Exclusive CD version of his 2019 album, Late Nights And Longnecks.

“If you noticed, we never released the 3 extra songs from the 2019 @target Exclusive of Late Nights And Longnecks.. Two weeks ago we released ‘She’s Got Lovin’ On Her Mind’ and y’all loved it. So today, we dropped the other two tracks… ‘Selfish Man’ and ‘High On Life.’ Let me know what y’all think!” Justin shares on Instagram.

Moore’s headlining You, Me, And Whiskey Tour returns this fall with Priscilla Block and Jon Langston set to open on select dates. For the full tour schedule, visit Justin’s website.

