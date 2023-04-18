98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Justin Moore and Riley Green Just Dropped A Video

April 18, 2023 8:00AM CDT
Source: YouTube

Justin Moore and Riley Green have released a video for their new song, “Everybody Get Along.” The video’s concept is of two friends with different tastes who, regardless of their likes and dislikes, agree to get along.  The unofficial video was released on Monday (April 17) and has racked up over 4,000 views.  “Everybody Get Along” will be featured on Moore’s upcoming album, “Stray Dog,” available on May 5th.

