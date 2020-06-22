      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber tops ‘Billboard’ Pop Songs chart for a seventh time

Jun 22, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesJustin Bieber‘s collaboration with Quavo, “Intentions,” has become his seventh number-one hit on Billboard‘s Pop Songs chart, which is based on radio airplay.

The track, from Justin’s latest album, Changes, is the first from that album to reach number-one on the Pop Songs chart.  Justin’s previous chart-toppers were a combination of collaborations and solo tracks: “I Don’t Care,” with Ed Sheeran; “Despacito,” with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee; “Cold Water,” with Major Lazer and MO;  and “Love Yourself,” “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”

Billboard notes that Justin, who’s 26, is the youngest male artist to notch seven number ones on this chart.  Only Rihanna and Taylor Swift were younger when they did it: They were 22 and 25, respectively.

Overall, Justin’s one of only 10 artists who’ve racked up at least seven number ones on the Pop Songs chart since it was launched in 1992.  In addition to Taylor and Rihanna, the list includes Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Pink, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga.

By Andrea Dresdale
