Justin Bieber stands in for Drake in DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” video

Ivan BerriosDJ Khaled has shared a music video for his Drake-assisted track, “Popstar,” with a stellar performance from pop star Justin Bieber.
Bieber was trending on social media in the wee hours of Friday morning after DJ Khaled dropped the visual for the song, which doesn’t feature Drake.
The video opens with Khaled’s relentless effort to get Drake to appear in the video via FaceTime calls and texts, after which the Certified Lover Boy calls up the “Yummy” singer.
Helmed by Director X, the “Popstar” video features Bieber living the high life, with shots of him in a luxury mansion at a massive house party as he raps Drake’s verse. Fans on social media were shocked when Bieber revealed his tatted chest and flashy wardrobe, as he rocked a silky Versace suit set.
Even Bieber’s wife, Hailey, and manager Scooter Braun make appearances in the video. In the end, Justin wakes up in bed with Hailey, questioning if it was all a dream.
“Popstar” was released in July alongside “Greece,” which both landed top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both singles are set to appear on Khaled’s upcoming 12th album Khaled Khaled, which arrives later this year.
Bieber and DJ Khaled previously worked together on 2019’s “No Brainer” featuring Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and 2017’s “I’m The One,” which also featured Lil Wayne.
By Rachel George
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)