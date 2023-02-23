Just Washed Up on the Shore: What Is This Iron Ball as Big as a Dishwasher?

Hard to make this coastal call, just yet: Japanese officials in Hamamatsu are investigating a “suspicious” ball… It washed up on the beach.

A local resident reported the object after a walk along the seashore.

The sphere is about four feet in diameter and is likely made of iron.

Officials first inspected the ball for bombs, and found that it was not explosive.

An x-ray determined the ball was hollow.

It is speculated that the sphere may be a mooring buoy. Coastal management will come collect the ball.

