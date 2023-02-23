98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Just Washed Up on the Shore: What Is This Iron Ball as Big as a Dishwasher?

February 23, 2023 12:00PM CST
Mysterious Sphere Washes Up On Japanese Beach 
Hard to make this coastal call, just yet:  Japanese officials in Hamamatsu are investigating a “suspicious” ball…  It washed up on the beach.

A local resident reported the object after a walk along the seashore.

The sphere is about four feet in diameter and is likely made of iron.

Officials first inspected the ball for bombs, and found that it was not explosive.

An x-ray determined the ball was hollow.

It is speculated that the sphere may be a mooring buoy.  Coastal management will come collect the ball.

See more of the eery sea sphere, here:  (NY Post)

 

Recent Posts