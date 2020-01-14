Just in Time for Valentines Day: The Pickle Bouquet. For Real.
Baby size pickles.
“In a pickle,” wondering what to do, this Valentines Day?
Instead of chocolates, or (predictable) flowers, this year, show your love with a pickle. It could be a big dill.
This year, you could actually get gherkins, make them beautifully displayed, and wrapped up in a bouquet… unless it could come off as a bit jarring. Nobody wants a sour puss!
The idea comes from Grillo’s Pickles, in Boston. They say the briny treat is better than candy, more creative than flowers. “We know there are a lot of pickle lovers out there that would love nothing more than to get a Valentine’s Day gift loaded with their favorite snack,” reveals CEO Travis Grillo to TODAY Food. Hard to keep a lid on such an unusual idea.
***While the company doesn’t actually sell these edible arrangements, they do offer tips on how to create your own.***