      Weather Alert

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Chris Lane offers an emotional tribute with “That’s What Mamas Are For”

May 7, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Big Loud Records

Chris Lane’s been on a musical roll the last three weeks, dropping first his new single, “Fill Them Boots,” and then another new track, “Summer Job Money.” Now, he’s rounding out that trio of songs by showing off his softer side, with “That’s What Mamas Are For.”

The singer’s new ballad is a personal Mother’s Day gift to his own mom, as well as a tribute to moms everywhere. This Mother’s Day will be unlike any other for Chris, as he and his wife, Lauren, are preparing to welcome their first child next month.

“As a soon-to-be day, this Mother’s Day more than ever, I’m just so grateful for my mom and the amazing momma my wife Lauren already is to our baby boy,” the singer says. “This song is to celebrate all the mommas out there. We wouldn’t be who we are today without you.”

To go along with “That’s What Mamas Are For,” Chris also dropped a music video that spotlights a mom through the eyes of her child as he grows up.

Chris isn’t done rolling out new music just yet: He recently teased an upcoming collaboration with Dustin Lynch called “Tequila on a Boat.” That song arrives May 14.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Looks like there will be NO Taste of Joliet this year
Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville
You'll Ask for Help or Advice THIS MANY Times in Your Life - Mostly from MOM
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.