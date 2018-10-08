Just How Bad Is Bacon For You?

While just the mention of the word bacon can turn you into the cartoon dog from the “Beggin’ Strips” commercial, you might want to slow your circling of the kitchen island. Researchers are pointing to how bad it can be for your health.

A study published in last month’s issue of the International Journal of Cancer Research shows that processed meats can up a person’s cancer risk. For women, just an ounce a day can increase the risk of breast cancer by 9%.

Previous research from the World Health Organization got processed meats labeled “likely carcinogens” because they can increase a persons’ colon cancer risk by 18 percent.

However the University of Wisconsin’s Andrew Milkowski claims the study is flawed based on how it was conducted. Here’s the lowdown from Live Science.