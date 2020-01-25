Just 20 Minutes of Exercise Can Improve Your Memory and Combat Caffeine Withdrawal
When you think of exercising, and health benefits, you may – automatically – think of a long work out.
Well, that is not necessarily what does it. New research reveals that just 20 minutes of exercise, per day, can improve your memory AND help you break up with caffeine.
Meanwhile: High amounts of caffeine – over 2 cups each day – can negatively affect anyone who lives with ailments – like arthritis.
Exercise, in place of caffeine, can give you the energy boost you are looking for.