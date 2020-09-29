Just 13 Percent Say Tonight’s Presidential Debate Could Change Their Mind, but almost 75% of Us Will Be Watching
Preparations take place for the first Presidential debate outside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have the first of their three presidential debates tonight, but a new poll suggests they may not have that much influence on voters. In the Monmouth University survey out yesterday (September 28th), just three percent said the debate is “very likely” to influence their vote and 10 percent said it’s “somewhat likely” to do so, while a whopping 87 percent said it’s “not likely” to affect their vote. At the same time, nearly three-quarters said they will be tuning in for the 90-minute debate. Here’s the complete story frin The Week.