Jury Trials to Resume in April

Mar 3, 2021 @ 12:37pm

The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court out of downtown Joliet has announced that effective April 5th they will resume jury trials. Summonses have been issued for that day to prospective jurors. In cooperation with State’s Attorney Glasgow, Public Defender Renzi, Clerk of the Circuit Court Chasteen, County Executive Bertino-Tarrant, County Board Speaker Cowan, and Presiding Circuit Judge Carlson, several courtrooms in the courthouse have been prepared to hold jury trials consistent with social distancing and facial covering guidelines.

