Jury Finds Romeoville Man Guilty of Aggravated Battery

A 23-year-old Romeoville has been convicted of Aggravated Battery after an incident from fall of 2020. Brandon Qualls was convicted of two counts of felony Aggravated Battery after a three-day trial that started on Tuesday, July 19th. Joliet Police were called to victim’s residence on September 3rd, 2020 after receiving a report of an apparent stabbing. Shortly after arriving the victim told police that she had been stabbed by Qualls in the neck and stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital and has since recovered from her injuries. Qualls will be sentenced on October 6th and will be sentenced to two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.