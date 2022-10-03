‘Jurassic World’ Director Admits The Franchise Should Have Been ‘One-And-Done’

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

The director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow, recently revealed that he feels like the franchise should have stopped at the first movie.

Colin said, “For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park.”

He continued, “But if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”