“Jump on the Bus” school supply program still has spots open

MorningStar Mission has additional registration spots open for our Jump on the Bus Program, which provides school supplies to school aged children (K – 17 years) in the Will County area. Students will receive a backpack, school supplies and a new outfit for the new school year. Our next registration date is Friday, June 10, 2022 and Monday, June 13, 2022 between 9am-11am and 1pm-3pm in our Cafeteria at 350 E Washington St in Joliet. For more information and required documentation, please contact Lori Taylor-Esposito, Volunteer Coordinator, at 815-722-5780 or by email at [email protected]