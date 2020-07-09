July Forest Preserve District programs range from fireflies and fitness to bat and bird hikes
Here are the upcoming in-person and online program offerings from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:
IN-PERSON PROGRAMS
CHANNAHON – “Firefly Hike,” 8:30-9:30 p.m., July 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Learn about these bioluminescent insects and enjoy a night hike on forested trails. Meet at Four Rivers Shelter. Free; ages 5 or older. Register by July 14 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CHANNAHON – “Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike,” 9-10:30 a.m. July 16, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Start the day off right with a 30-minute, all-levels yoga session and a 30-minute hike. Bring water, a mat and a journal to record your experience. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by July 15 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Night Hike!: Silent Bat Hike for Adults,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 17, Plum Creek Nature Center. As twilight descends, discover the diversity of bat species in Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Free; ages 16 or older. Register by July 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
MONEE TOWNSHIP – “Early Morning Bird Hike,” 7-9 a.m. July 18, Monee Reservoir. Beat the heat and observe birds while they are more active in the morning on a guided hike. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by July 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
CHANNAHON – “All Abilities Family Hike,” 90-minute sessions will be offered at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 19 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. No matter your level of mobility or ability, this 0.4-mile hike on a paved trail is just right for your family. Free; all ages. Register by July 17 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
MOKENA – “Firefly Hike for Families,” 7:30-9 p.m. July 21, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Surround yourself in nature and experience the magic of fireflies. Free; all ages. Register by July 20 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
CHANNAHON – “Caterpillar Hike,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 22, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Participants will take a close look at caterpillars and their behaviors and then venture out in search of local caterpillars. Register by July 21 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
ONLINE PROGRAMS
The Forest Preserve District of Will County will continue to offer Facebook Live and Zoom webinar programs this summer. Visit the Forest Preserve District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests, to view the programs live or a recording later. For Zoom webinar registration links and program details, visit the Forest Preserve District’s Event Calendar.
Facebook Live:
“Riverview Farmstead Tour,”noon-12:45 p.m. July 14.
“Meet a Beekeeper,” noon-12:45 p.m. July 23.
Zoom webinars:
“Forest Fitness: Kayaking,” 10-11 a.m. July 14.
“Turtle Time,” 1-2 p.m. July 15.
“Dragonflies,” 10-11 a.m. July 18.
“Forest Fitness: Understanding the Different Types of Trails,” 10-11 a.m. July 21.
“Virtual Pages Book Club,” 6:30-8 p.m. July 22.
“Recreation Conversations: Mental and Physical Health,” 11 a.m.-noon July 23.
“Moth Mania,” 6-7 p.m. July 24.
“Forest Fitness: Intervals at Hadley Valley,” 10-11 a.m. July 28.