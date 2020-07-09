      Weather Alert

July Forest Preserve District programs range from fireflies and fitness to bat and bird hikes

Jul 9, 2020 @ 9:54am

Here are the upcoming in-person and online program offerings from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:

IN-PERSON PROGRAMS

CHANNAHON – “Firefly Hike,” 8:30-9:30 p.m., July 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Learn about these bioluminescent insects and enjoy a night hike on forested trails. Meet at Four Rivers Shelter. Free; ages 5 or older. Register by July 14 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

CHANNAHON – “Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike,” 9-10:30 a.m. July 16, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Start the day off right with a 30-minute, all-levels yoga session and a 30-minute hike. Bring water, a mat and a journal to record your experience. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by July 15 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Night Hike!: Silent Bat Hike for Adults,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 17, Plum Creek Nature Center. As twilight descends, discover the diversity of bat species in Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Free; ages 16 or older. Register by July 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.

MONEE TOWNSHIP – “Early Morning Bird Hike,” 7-9 a.m. July 18, Monee Reservoir. Beat the heat and observe birds while they are more active in the morning on a guided hike. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by July 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.

CHANNAHON – “All Abilities Family Hike,” 90-minute sessions will be offered at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 19 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. No matter your level of mobility or ability, this 0.4-mile hike on a paved trail is just right for your family. Free; all ages. Register by July 17 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

MOKENA – “Firefly Hike for Families,” 7:30-9 p.m. July 21, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Surround yourself in nature and experience the magic of fireflies. Free; all ages. Register by July 20 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.

CHANNAHON – “Caterpillar Hike,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 22, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Participants will take a close look at caterpillars and their behaviors and then venture out in search of local caterpillars. Register by July 21 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

ONLINE PROGRAMS

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will continue to offer Facebook Live and Zoom webinar programs this summer. Visit the Forest Preserve District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests, to view the programs live or a recording later. For Zoom webinar registration links and program details, visit the Forest Preserve District’s Event Calendar.

Facebook Live:
Riverview Farmstead Tour,”noon-12:45 p.m. July 14.
Meet a Beekeeper,” noon-12:45 p.m. July 23.

Zoom webinars:
Forest Fitness: Kayaking,” 10-11 a.m. July 14.
Turtle Time,” 1-2 p.m. July 15.
Dragonflies,” 10-11 a.m. July 18.
Forest Fitness: Understanding the Different Types of Trails,” 10-11 a.m. July 21.
Virtual Pages Book Club,” 6:30-8 p.m. July 22.
Recreation Conversations: Mental and Physical Health,” 11 a.m.-noon July 23.
Moth Mania,” 6-7 p.m. July 24.
Forest Fitness: Intervals at Hadley Valley,” 10-11 a.m. July 28.

