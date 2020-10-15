Juicy J releases the music video for “Load It Up,” featuring NLE Choppa

Paul R. Giunta/FilmMagicMemphian Juicy J says “Load It up” with his new single featuring fellow Memphis rapper NLE Choppa.
The song’s video opens with Juicy mentioning his new pandemic life of being at home with his 2-year-old daughter and his pregnant wife. The Memphis native appears to be having fun at the video shoot, surrounded by old-school cars and beautiful women, but he was unable to finish it due his wife going into labor with the couple’s second child.
About three minutes into the video, a message appears that reads: “Due to Juicy’s J’s wife’s water breaking on set, we were unable to continue filming the making of this video.”
“Load It Up” was produced by Juicy J and LA conglomerate Internet Money and may be featured on Juicy’s upcoming album, The Hustle Continues.
As for NLE Choppa, the young rapper announced his next project, From Dark to Light, which drops on his 18th birthday, Nov. 1.
In other news, Juicy has his eyes set on creating a hit song for Ariana Grande. “I got a fire beat for your album. Check your DM,” Juicy tweeted Grande, who recently announced her new album drops “this month.”
“Now Don’t you forget …me & Katy Perry went double diamond,” Juicy continued in another tweet. “No cappuccino. Gimme my flowers mane.”
Juicy J was featured on Perry’s 2013 single, “Dark Horse,” which topped Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart and has received nearly three billion views on YouTube.
By Rachel George
