Juice WRLD’s highly anticipated posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’ drops Friday

Juice WRLD's highly anticipated new album Legends Never Die is set to be released this week.
On Monday, Juice WRLD’s team announced the first posthumous album from the critically acclaimed and beloved artist and lyricist with a 30-second freestyle trailer and by releasing the new single “Life’s a Mess” featuring pop star Halsey.
The album will feature his previously released singles “Righteous” and “Tell Me U Luv Me,” featuring Trippie Redd. In a statement shared via his Instagram account, Juice’s estate revealed details about his forthcoming album.
“This Friday we will be honoring the life and art of Juice WRLD by releasing his album, Legends Never Die,” the Instagram post read. “We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating. The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process.”
“Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times,” the statement concluded.
In partnership with the release of Juice’s album, the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization Faze Clan has decided to drop a limited-edition collection.
The Chicago rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins died from an accidental drug overdose in December 2019, after celebrating his 21st birthday on December 2.
Juice WRLD’S Legends Never Die arrives Friday, July 10th.
By Rachel George
