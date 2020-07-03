Judge Rules Stay-At-Home Order Extension Void
The state of Illinois is appealing a judge’s ruling that voided Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extension of the stay-at-home executive order. The judge issued the ruling yesterday in response to a suit brought by State Representative Darren Bailey. He also granted Bailey’s request that the ruling apply to all citizens of Illinois. A spokesperson for Pritzker’s office says the governor will continue to make the health and safety of the state’s residents a top priority.