Judge Rules Portion Of SAFE-T Act Ending Cash Bail Is Unconstitutional

A Kankakee County judge is declaring that a key provision of Illinois’ sweeping criminal justice reform law violates the state constitution. Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled yesterday that the portion of the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail is unconstitutional. The ruling comes just days before cash bail was set to be abolished in Illinois on January 1st. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he is planning to appeal the judge’s ruling directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.