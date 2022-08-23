Judge Dismisses Class Action Lawsuit Against ComEd

A federal appellate court judge is dismissing a 150-million-dollar class action lawsuit against ComEd and its parent company. Bloomberg reports the suit was filed over a bribery scandal involving former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. A group of Illinois consumers wanted ComEd to reimburse Illinois residents for electricity rates that were raised following its participation in the bribery scheme. The judge ruled that paying a state’s required utility rate isn’t a recognizable injury for a damage claim.