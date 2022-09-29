Judge Approves Google Settlement

A Cook County judge is granting final approval of Google’s 100-million-dollar class-action settlement over violations of state privacy law. The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of the payout could receive checks for about 154-dollars each. The tech giant was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act over its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app. Illinois residents who appeared in a photo on the app between May 1st, 2015, and April 25th of this year may be eligible for payment.