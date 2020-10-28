Judge Allows Geneva Steakhouse To Continue Indoor Dining Despite Pritzker’s Order
(Geneva, IL) — A judge is letting a suburban Geneva steakhouse continue to serve customers indoors despite COVID-19 restrictions handed down by Governor Pritzker. FoxFire Restaurant filed a lawsuit seeking to stay open, even after the governor banned indoor dining in Kane, DuPage, Will, Kankakee and other counties. The eatery won a temporary court order on Monday to continue indoor service. Kane County Judge Kevin Busch ruled FoxFire would suffer irreparable harm from being closed and scheduled an upcoming hearing to consider a permanent ruling on the issue. Here’s the complete story from the Chicago Tribune.