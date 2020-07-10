Judas Priest cancels, postpones 50th anniversary tour dates
Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesJudas Priest has announced that the dates on the band’s 50th anniversary tour this fall have either been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of dates, including stops in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles, will be moved to the fall of 2021, while others, such as shows in Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit, were not able to be rescheduled.
“We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the fall of 2021,” the metal legends declare. “As soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them.”
For the shows that have been postponed, previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new dates. Those who purchased tickets to the canceled shows will automatically receive refunds in the next 30 days.
For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JudasPriest.com.
By Josh Johnson
