Judah & the Lion premieres “Beautiful Anyway” video
Cletus the Van/CarolineJudah & the Lion has premiered the video for the band’s new single, “Beautiful Anyway.”
The clip features personal footage from the Judah members taken from their lives in quarantine, juxtaposed with shots from live concerts past. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“No matter how hard it gets or how alone we may feel, it is so important to trust that our people really do see us and know the goodness we bring to this world,” Judah’s Nate Zuercher says of “Beautiful Anyway.”
“It is a daily fight to back away from the edge but it is worth it and I’m so thankful for this song that reminds me, no matter what I feel, I’m enough and I am beautiful anyway,” he adds. “The same goes for all of us. You’re not alone and the fight is worth it.”
“Beautiful Anyway,” which was released in May, currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. It follows Judah’s 2019 album Pep Talks, which features the singles “Why Did You Run?” and “Over My Head.”
By Josh Johnson
