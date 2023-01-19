JTHS State of the District Address – RSVP By January 30th

The Joliet Township High School Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman invite community members, civic leaders, legislators, parents, staff, and students to a State of the District Address on February 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Joliet Central High School Student Center & Cafeteria, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The event schedule includes a Meet and Greet with appetizers and musical entertainment from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the State of the District address from 6 to 7 p.m.

We ask that guests RSVP HERE by January 30 so that we can plan accordingly.

The State of District Address will provide a comprehensive overview of the district’s health, including academic and financial aspects, the 5-year Strategic Plan, social-emotional supports, facilities, activities/athletics, and more.

