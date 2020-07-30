JTHS Goes to Remote Learning to Start School Year
Joliet Township High School Board of Education has voted to begin the 2020-21 school year remotely with no in-person instruction for the first six weeks of schoo. When the school year begins, every six weeks, the decision to deliver instruction remotely will be evaluated based on the IDPH data that is available and on the district’s ability to implement safety guidelines. When it is safe, the district will resume in-person instruction following the current re-opening plan in place.
Attendance will be recorded for each class period, and teachers will deliver instruction online with engaging assignments and projects. There will be built-in office hours for tutoring and extra help. Teachers are also participating in professional development so that they can properly deliver instructional practices to deliver content online.