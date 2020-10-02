JTHS Girls Golf wins 2020 SPC Tournament, Finishes First Overall in SPC
The Joliet Township High School Girls Golf Team won the 2020 SPC Tournament on October 1, at Inwood Golf Course. The team also finished first overall in the SPC Conference (15-0). This is the third consecutive season the JTHS Girls Golf has won the SPC Tournament.
“It was a complete team effort, shooting a 332,” said Head Golf Coach James Grzetich. “I am really proud of this team for putting in so much effort in the off-season. We all feel so fortunate that we have been able to make it to this point in the season and appreciate every moment. This year has been full of unique opportunities and I couldn’t be prouder of our team for embracing them and bringing home the SPC title for the third consecutive year. We had 5 girls finish in the top 12, which is just outstanding.”
The top five JTHS finishers were Morgan Anderson, Anna Talarico, Jamie Daniels, McKenna Anderson, and Skylar Hauert.
Members of the JTHS Girls Golf Team include Morgan Anderson, Anna Talarico, Jamie Daniels, McKenna Anderson, Skylar Hauert, Rose Malinowski, Autumn Allen, and Evelynn Mantia.