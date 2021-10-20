      Weather Alert

JPD Requests Help In Woman Missing Since May

Oct 20, 2021 @ 4:15pm

The Joilet Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Cathedral Area on the city’s near west side. Aaliyah Sims is a 24-year-old African American woman, who hasn’t been heard from since May, was reported missing to the police on October 10th. She is 5 foot 2 inches, weighs 108 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. Ms. Sims was reported missing from the 700 block of Oneida. If you happen to see Aaliyah Sims, contact the non-emergency number at 815-726-2491, or Detective McKinney at 815-724-3385.

