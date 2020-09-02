Joyner Lucas shares an intimate kiss with Ashanti in new “Fall Slowly” video
Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesJoyner Lucas returns with his new song, “Fall Slowly,” featuring Ashanti from his upcoming EP Evolution.
The enticing visual finds Joyner and his love interest Ashanti in a toxic relationship, sharing not one but a few intimate kisses. One minute things are good, showing the two in a steamy shower scene. But things turn sour as Joyner is arrested for domestic abuse just when Ashanti discovers she’s pregnant.
“And every time I go, I keep on comin’ back to you (Comin’ back)/ ‘Cause you belong to me, and I’m the other half of you/ And as much as I need you, deep down I know I’m bad for you/ You know I’m bad for you (Bad for you, bad for you),” Joyner raps before Ashanti croons, “Fallin’ slowly,” on the chorus.
The end of the visual highlights the forthcoming groundbreaking artists’ platform Tully, which Joyner co-founded with manager and technology entrepreneur Dhruv Joshi. Arriving in October, Tully offers artists the necessary and creative tools to achieve success as an independent artist navigating the music industry.
Less than six months since the release of his album, ADHD, Joyner is ready to put out his EP Evolution, which arrives Sept. 18.
By Rachel George
