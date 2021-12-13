Josh Turner’s Wife and Four Sons Join Him for Grand Ole Opry Performance

It was a family affair at Josh Turner‘s latest Grand Ole Opry performance.
His wife Jennifer, and four sons, Hampton, Colby, Hawke, and Marion, joined him to perform.
They sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Joy to the World,” as both songs are on his new Christmas album, “King Sized Manger.”
While talking about his new album, he recently said, “There are so many songs to choose from and there’ve been so many versions of those songs throughout history. It can be intimidating to know whether you’ll be able to measure up to what’s already been done, and when I get to that point, I step back and remind myself that I have to do what I hear in my heart.“