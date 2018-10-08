Josh Turner sings Hank Williams Classic LIVE
By Todd Boss
|
Oct 8, 2018 @ 5:41 PM

Josh Turner performed a live version of the Hank Williams classic “I Saw The Light”.  It’s one of the tracks on Josh’s upcoming faith-based album, “I Serve A Savior”, which will be out October 26th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What is wrong with people on the This is the Age You’re Happiest and Most Self-Confident Here Are The Most Haunted Places In America Krispy Kreme 24-Hour Drive-Thru in Dublin, Ireland, Closes One Week after Grand Opening Due to Chaos Just How Bad Is Bacon For You? If You Want To Delete Facebook, It Takes 30 Days
Comments