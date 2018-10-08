Josh Turner sings Hank Williams Classic LIVE By Todd Boss | Oct 8, 2018 @ 5:41 PM Josh Turner performed a live version of the Hank Williams classic “I Saw The Light”. It’s one of the tracks on Josh’s upcoming faith-based album, “I Serve A Savior”, which will be out October 26th. SHARE RELATED CONTENT What is wrong with people on the This is the Age You’re Happiest and Most Self-Confident Here Are The Most Haunted Places In America Krispy Kreme 24-Hour Drive-Thru in Dublin, Ireland, Closes One Week after Grand Opening Due to Chaos Just How Bad Is Bacon For You? If You Want To Delete Facebook, It Takes 30 Days