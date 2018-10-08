Josh Turner sings Hank Williams Classic LIVE

Josh Turner performed a live version of the Hank Williams classic “I Saw The Light”. It’s one of the tracks on Josh’s upcoming faith-based album, “I Serve A Savior”, which will be out October 26th.

