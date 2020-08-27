      Weather Alert

Josh Turner part of Virtual Event with Atlanta Braves Tonight

Aug 27, 2020 @ 8:45am
Atlanta Braves fan Josh Turner has recorded a special performance of the National Anthem which will be played for the players at the Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees game yesterday (Wednesday, August 26th). Today (Thursday, August 27th), fans can tune in to an exclusive virtual concert at 7 p.m. CT, which will air on Atlanta Braves’ Official Facebook Page. Ahead of the performance, Josh will chat with host Mike Owens (Atlanta Braves In-Game Host) and Braves player Charlie Culberson to discuss baseball, music — including his new album Country State of Mind — and more.

