Josh Homme, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne taking part in star-studded virtual benefit concert this Tuesday

Nov 23, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Courtesy of Let Me Help, Inc.

Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Slash and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are among the many stars who will take part in a virtual fundraising event streaming at SoHoJohnny.com this Tuesday, November 24, at 7 p.m. ET.

The celebrity benefit concert is being presented in conjunction with the Let Me Help Foundation and the #IAmNoJoke anti-bullying campaign, in partnership with Meals on Wheels and the Creative Visions Foundations. Funds raised will be used to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, bullying and prostate cancer, and other causes.

The show will feature live performances and inspirational messages from a variety of stars, including the aforementioned Homme, Slash and Osbournes, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins, Steve Vai, Suzy Quatro, Julian Lennon, Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeff Goldblum, Cedric the Entertainer, Jane Lynch, Charlie Sheen and many others.

The event is scheduled to air until 1 a.m. ET on November 25. To donate finds directly to the Let Me Help Foundation, visit LetMeHelpInc.org.

By Matt Friedlander
