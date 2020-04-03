Jorma Kaukonen to play live streaming concert Saturday from his Fur Peace Ranch
Credit: Scotty HillHot Tuna and ex-Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen is joining the ranks of musicians who are treating fans to live streaming performances during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The veteran rocker will play a concert at his Fur Peace Ranch guitar camp in Pomeroy, Ohio that’ll be streamed live on the ranch’s official YouTube channel this Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be the first of a series of planned “Live from the Fur Peace Ranch” performances from Kaukonen.
The 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also is planning to offer online guitar classes and weekend workshops from the ranch.
In other news, the paperback edition of Jorma’s 2018 autobiography, Been So Long: My Life and Music, is being released this Tuesday, April 7.
Meanwhile, Kaukonen next scheduled concert is slated to take place on May 2 at the Fur Peace Station venue at his ranch. It’s an acoustic performance with singer/songwriter Radney Foster. He’s also part of the lineup of the Dark Star Orchestra‘s Dark Star Jubilee festival, scheduled for May 22-24 in Thornville, Ohio.
In addition, Hot Tuna’s acoustic lineup is scheduled to perform a May 30 show at Fur Peace Station, an event that was postponed from March 21.
Next, Hot Tuna’s electric lineup is slated to appear at the 2020 Lockn’ Festival in Arrington, Virginia, on June 21, and then launch a summer tour with David Grisman Trio starting July 10 in Huntington, New York.
Of course, all of these concerts could be subject to postponement depending on what happens with the coronavirus crisis.
Visit JormaKaukonen.com for more details.
