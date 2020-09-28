Jordyn Woods opens up about Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BETIt’s been over a year and a half since Jordyn Woods was entangled in a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and now she’s opening up about how she made it through.
In an interview with Natalie Manuel Lee for her YouTube series, Now With Natalie, conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods, 23, detailed the aftermath of the situation which resulted in losing her close friendship with Kylie Jenner and everything she’s ever known.
“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really … You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” she said. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”
The model admitted that ultimately she was able to accept what happened by letting go of shame, however, dealing with the outpouring commentary from the world did cause her to shut down at one point.
“I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone… I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed,” she explained.
Despite all the change, Woods shared that she is “happy” to be who she is today.
“I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,”she said, adding that she would never intentionally try to cause harm. “I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.”
By Danielle Long
