​​Jordan Davis Was Hilariously Caught Dozing Off During Dierks Bentley’s Show

July 12, 2023 11:30AM CDT
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis has claimed that he will “never get tired” of watching Dierks Bentley play, as the two musicians carry on Bentley’s headline “Gravel and Gold Tour.”

But some really funny footage – from backstage – shows Davis and a few other people pretending to fall asleep as Bentley sings his 2012 smash-hit song, “5-1-5-0.”

Though Davis might look like the tour is putting him to sleep, in the Instagram reel he shared on Tuesday (July 11), he holds Bentley in high regard.

When I grow up, I want to be Dierks Bentley,” joked Davis.  “I know I’ve made that joke before, but like, I just love that guy to death…  Dierks is an entertainer to the Nth degree, and just really, really great people, and this job gets tough, and being on the road with really good people makes it a little bit easier.”

(Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic)

 

Who did you want to “grow up to be like”?

