Jordan Davis to deliver “Good News” on Friday

Jordan Davis will release a new song, “Good News Sold,” on Friday, February 23.

The announcement follows Jordan’s recent sharing of a snippet of the unreleased track.

“If good news sold/ The world wouldn’t seem so bad/ If good news sold/ We’d be buying everything they had/ We’d all sleep a little bit better at night,” goes part of the song’s chorus.

“Good News Sold” will be Jordan’s first new release since 2023’s Bluebird Days. The 17-track project features the #1 hits “Buy Dirt,” “What My World Spins Around” and “Next Thing You Know,” as well as current single “Tuscon Too Late,” which is in the top 20 of the country charts.

Coming up, Jordan will kick off the Stateside leg of his Damn Good Time World Tour in Moline, Illinois, on April 11. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Jordan’s website.

