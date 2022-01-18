JORDAN DAVIS SURPRISES COUPLE BY PERFORMING THEIR FIRST SONG DANCE LIVE

Jordan Davis made a surprise appearance at a wedding in New Jersey after making his debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (January 14th). As he rode away from the studio in New York City, Jordan recorded a video to social media in which he explained to viewers that he was going to perform a newlywed couple’s first dance song, which happened to be “Buy Dirt.”
Jordan said, “So we just wrapped up at Jimmy Fallon’s, (and we) found out there’s a wedding in New Jersey and the first dance song is ‘Buy Dirt.’ They had a DJ playing it, but we’re only 35 minutes away, so we are going over to play the first dance song live.”
Jordan made the couple’s night by performing the song and congratulating them on their marriage.
The radio version of “Buy Dirt” featuring Luke Bryan is a Top Five and climbing on the country charts.
A post shared by J O R D A N D A V I S (@jordandavisofficial)
