Jordan Davis Releases ‘Bluebird Days’ To Rave Reviews

Jordan Davis (Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic)

Jordan Davis has released his greatly anticipated album, ‘Bluebird Days’.

Featured by The Tennessean, American Songwriter, Billboard, and more, ‘Bluebird Days’ debuted to early rave reviews, with Billboard noting “Davis soars on ‘Bluebird Days.’”

This week, Davis performed his new song, “Tucson Too Late”, on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! He also recently performed his current radio single, “Next Thing You Know” on NBC’s TODAY.

“Next Thing You Know,” has already raised its hand as a fan-favorite, earning over 150 million streams to date ahead of its official impact on country radio next week (2/21).

Have you heard this new song yet? I think it’s absolutely amazing.