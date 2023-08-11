98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jordan Davis races against time in “Tucson Too Late” video

August 11, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Jordan Davis has unveiled the music video for his new single, “Tucson Too Late.”

The heartbreak visualizer follows Jordan as he chases after his ex, trying to save a relationship from dissolving. Despite his best efforts, he ends up being “too late” to stop her from leaving.

“Tucson Too Late” was penned by Jordan with his brother, Jacob Davis, and brothers Josh and Matt Jenkins — the same songwriting team behind Jordan and Luke Bryan‘s #1 hit, “Buy Dirt.”

You can find “Tucson Too Late” on Jordan’s latest album, Bluebird Days.

Jordan’s headlining Damn Good Time Tour kicks off August 31 in Atlanta, Georgia. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

