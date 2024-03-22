Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE teaming up for ‘CMT Crossroads’ + 2024 CMT Music Awards

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE will join forces for an upcoming edition of CMT Crossroads.

The show will be taped April 5 at the University of Texas at Austin’s UT Tower in front of a live audience. Jordan, who’s up for Male Video of the Year and the coveted Video of the Year award, will then reunite with NEEDTOBREATHE onstage April 7 for a performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Fans interested in attending the Jordan and NEEDTOBREATHE’s CMT Crossroads taping can register now at gothamcasting.com/cmt-music-awards.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

