98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE teaming up for ‘CMT Crossroads’ + 2024 CMT Music Awards

March 22, 2024 12:22PM CDT
Share
NBC

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE will join forces for an upcoming edition of CMT Crossroads.

The show will be taped April 5 at the University of Texas at Austin’s UT Tower in front of a live audience. Jordan, who’s up for Male Video of the Year and the coveted Video of the Year award, will then reunite with NEEDTOBREATHE onstage April 7 for a performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Fans interested in attending the Jordan and NEEDTOBREATHE’s CMT Crossroads taping can register now at gothamcasting.com/cmt-music-awards.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes

Recent Posts