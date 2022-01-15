      Weather Alert

Jordan Davis is Getting A Great Opportunity!

Jan 14, 2022 @ 6:05pm

Jordan Davis Is Performing on “The Tonight Show” Tonight!  He Says “You know, that’s one of those calls that you want, I mean that’s a major, you know what Fallon has done for so many musicians, the spotlight that he’s able to shine on songs and up and coming talent. So, just to really be honest with you, to have my name in that running is pretty crazy, much less to get the call to come and do it. So, you know I’m excited. My band’s excited. I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting up and playing.”

