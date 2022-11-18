98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jordan Davis has announced new album next year

November 18, 2022 8:32AM CST
In addition to “Buy Dirt,” Bluebird Days will feature several recently released tracks including “Next Thing You Know,” “Midnight Crisis,” “Part of It,” featuring Danielle Bradbery, and his current hit single, “What My World Spins Around.”  The latter has already picked up 45 Million streams.

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Jordan talked about the upcoming release and said, “To me, it’s an album expressing exactly where I’m at right now.”

Bluebird Days will be available everywhere February 17.

  • “Buy Dirt,” is nominated for Favorite Country Song at the 2022 American Music Awards coming up on November 20.
  • Jordan is currently on tour with Luke Combs.

