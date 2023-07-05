Jordan Davis Celebrates Multi-Week #1

Jordan Davis’ song “Next Thing You Know” has earned a second week at #1. This marks his third consecutive multi-week chart topper from his album, Bluebird Days. Jordan tells us more: “There’s a saying that says ‘raising kids – the days are long, the years are short,’ and that’s what this song is to me. I kind of came in wanting to write something like that, you know kind of a slow down time song, and Greylan had this idea. The idea initially was about going to a bar or going somewhere and meeting somebody and then just the progression of a relationship. I kind of hijacked the title and said, ‘Hey man. I love that title, but we’re going to write it in the sense of having kids, watching ‘em grow up and hopefully becoming a grandparent, you know? Chase McGill and Josh Osborne both have kiddos, and I think they kind of grabbed on it. Greylan, hats off to him. He’s the single kid of the group, so he was like, ‘Man, I’ll go there. I don’t know how much input I can be able to say in this, but I’ll go there with you.’ I mean, he’s a great writer, and it was fun to kind of see the title that he threw out evolve into what the song is today.”

Tour Dates:

Thu Aug 31, 2023 | Atlanta | Roxy

Fri Sep 1, 2023 | Nashville | Ascend

Thu Sep 7, 2023 | Columbus | Kemba Live! Outdoor

Fri Sep 8, 2023 | Sandwich | Sandwich Fair

Sat Sep 9, 2023 | Green Bay | Resch Center

Fri Sep 15, 2023 | Des Moines | Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sat Sep 16, 2023 | Kansas City | The Midland Theatre

Thu Sep 21, 2023 | Columbia | Township Auditorium

Fri Sep 22, 2023 | Baltimore | Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 23, 2023 | Mashantucket | The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Thu Sep 28, 2023 | Omaha | Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Fri Sep 29, 2023 | OKC | The Criterion

Sat Sep 30, 2023 | St. Louis | The Factory

Thu Oct 5, 2023 | Philadelphia | The Met

Fri Oct 6, 2023 | NYC | Terminal 5

Sat Oct 7, 2023 | Boston | Roadrunner

Thu Oct 19, 2023 | Mesa | Mesa Ampitheatre

Fri Oct 20, 2023 | Bakersfield | Mechanics Bank Arena

Sat Oct 21, 2023 | Las Vegas | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

