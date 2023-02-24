JORDAN DAVIS AND WIFE EXPECTING BABY NUMBER THREE

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their third child! Jordan revealed the exciting news on social media yesterday (Thursday, February 23rd) with a video showing off his wife’s belly along with the caption, “Next Thing You Know…,” while his song with the same title plays.

Jordan said that the new addition is due in June.

The baby will join 17-month-old big brother Locklan and three-year-old big sister Eloise.

Jordan just released his new album, Bluebird Days, last week.

