JORDAN DAVIS AND PEYTON MANNING TEAM

Jordan Davis introduced a new musical partner via his social media on Tuesday (April 18th) night — NFL great Peyton Manning! It’s not clear whether this was a continuation of the celebration for Jordan’s latest Number One hit, “What My World Spins Around,” which was held earlier in the day in Nashville, or if the two were just out on the town, but they teamed up on a rendition of Johnny Cash‘s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Davis shared the video with the caption, “Just confirmed that @peytonmanning is opening the Damn Good Time Tour.”

Jordan will headline the Damn Good Time Tour this fall with official opening acts Gabby Barrett, Conner Smith and Kameron Marlowe, to name a few.

