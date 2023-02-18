98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jon’s ready to get the Pardi started, as baby girl arrives

February 18, 2023 12:41PM CST
ABC

Jon Pardi‘s now officially a dad! 

“Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha,” he shared on his socials Saturday morning, adding “DAD joke!”

Presley Fawn Pardi was born at 5:05 a.m. on February 18, weighing 7 pounds 12 ounces and measuring 20.25 inches, according to Jon’s post.

Jon and wife Summer‘s first child was about a week late. “Just gonna keep posting pics until we get the real deal,” Summer shared on Friday, along with a photo showing off her baby bump.

