Jonesing for Autumn and Pumpkin Spice? Call 1-833-GET-FALL

Aug 25, 2020 @ 11:15am
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Starbucks has launched a new phone hotline that plays fall sounds.  If you call 1-833-GET-FALL, you can hear things like “head out on a hayride” or “cozy up with your cup.” 

 

Too soon?  Mmmm hmmmm.

StarbucksPumpkin Spice Latte is due any day now . . . probably today, if all the rumors are true.

But since everything about the weather outside is screaming “SUMMER,” maybe you need some help getting in a pumpkin-drinking mood.

So Starbucks has launched a new phone hotline- which plays fall sounds.

If you call 1-833-GET-FALL, you can hear things like “head out on a hayride” or “cozy up with your cup.”  Or you can hear a person say the word “flannel” over and over again.  Really.

Here’s the full story:  (Delish)

 

 

