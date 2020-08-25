Jonesing for Autumn and Pumpkin Spice? Call 1-833-GET-FALL
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.
Starbucks has launched a new phone hotline that plays fall sounds. If you call 1-833-GET-FALL, you can hear things like “head out on a hayride” or “cozy up with your cup.”
Too soon? Mmmm hmmmm.
Starbucks‘ Pumpkin Spice Latte is due any day now . . . probably today, if all the rumors are true.
But since everything about the weather outside is screaming “SUMMER,” maybe you need some help getting in a pumpkin-drinking mood.
If you call 1-833-GET-FALL, you can hear things like “head out on a hayride” or “cozy up with your cup.” Or you can hear a person say the word “flannel” over and over again. Really.
